T-Pain References Famous WWE Storyline Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Tour

On June 2, Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper T-Pain sent fans into a sweat by implying that his music career might soon be over. "I gave you all everything for 20 years. I'm grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride. Right now I just need some time to think about what's next and what's best for me," he wrote on X alongside a reflective video. Much like WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, however, his words turned out to be a hoax.

The following day, T-Pain confirmed his 20th anniversary tour, slated to kick off in the autumn of 2025. As seen on X, he paired this announcement with a meme very familiar to WWE fans as well. "I got a lot left in the tank," he wrote in all caps next to the popular image of Mark Henry kneeling over John Cena while dressed in his salmon-colored suit. In this case, the image was edited to display T-Pain's face in place of Henry's, signifying T-Pain's success in tricking his fans into believing his "retirement."

I GOT A LOT LEFT IN THE TANK pic.twitter.com/9EU2RNuzHO — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 3, 2025

According to T-Pain, his tour, titled TP20, will be a celebration of the first 20 years of his studio music career as well as the next two decades. Stops along this tour include New York City, Tallahassee, Houston, and Birmingham. Over in Grand Rapids, Michigan lies the origins of his corresponding meme.

On the June 17, 2013 episode of "WWE Raw," Mark Henry famously declared his plan to retire, with his family readily waiting for him at home. Then-WWE Champion John Cena even allowed Henry to hold his title before raising his hand as a send-off. In a shocking turning of events, Henry then drove Cena into the mat with the World's Strongest Slam and proclaimed that he too had "a lot left in the tank."