Triple H Recalls WWE Creative Differences He & HBK Had With Vince McMahon

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is currently at the creative reins of the WWE on-screen product but before that, he was as protective of his character as any wrestler, especially in the highly competitive 1990s. In an interview with "Flagrant," Levesque recalled how he and his longtime friend Shawn Michaels' helped usher in the Attitude Era by sticking to their guns.

"There also comes a time when now you're talking 'scripted,' and what [Vince McMahon] can control and what he can't, and Vince is a control freak," Levesque said. "So, one day we walk into TV, and...[Shawn Michaels] walks up to me and is like, 'Have you seen this yet?...It's a script.'"

Levesque and Michaels both went over the script and decided it was not up to par. The two WWE Hall of Famers brought their concerns to McMahon.

"Shawn and I go to his office and we're like 'What is this?' And he said 'That's the script for tonight,' and Shawn's like 'It's terrible,'" Levesque recalled. McMahon tried to press the two men into saying the scripted lines, but Michaels used his seniority to put the kibosh on the plan. "He's the statesman for the group."

"'Here's the thing, you think 'The Honeymooners' is funny. We think Beavis and Butt-Head is funny and you don't even know what the f*** that is,'" Levesque recalled Michaels saying. "He says 'you're not in touch with these kids, and...this is not what we do.'"

Levesque says that Michaels then crumpled up the script and threw it at the former WWE Chairman, refused to say the lines, and walked out of the office.

"And I'm like, 'I'm with him,'" Levesque recalled. "And we went and did our s***."

Despite McMahon's protests, Levesque said that the Monday Night War against "WCW Monday Nitro," forced Vince to get with the times, including giving the D-Generation X members more slack.