WWE SmackDown Results 6/6 - Six Woman Tag Team Match, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena & Logan Paul All Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 6, 2025, coming to you live from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California!

Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley are all set to square off with one another in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match tomorrow night when they all vie to become the next Ms. Money In The Bank. They will all have to temporarily refocus their sights though tonight and find a way to work with one another as Giulia, Perez, and Naomi join forces to collide with Vauqer, Bliss, and Ripley in a Six Woman Tag Team Match.

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be joining forces with longtime ally Cody Rhodes to take on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul in tag team competition tomorrow night at WWE Money In The Bank. Before they meet in the squared circle, however, they are all set to be present in Bakersfield, California tonight. Jey, Rhodes, Cena, and Paul all encountered one another in the closing moments of last week's edition of "SmackDown" in a tense verbal confrontation that ultimately ended with the former two men leaving the latter two men laid out in the center of the ring.

Aleister Black will be returning to action tonight as he goes one-on-one with LA Knight. Although Black has racked up a handful of wins against Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in singles competition over the course of the past few weeks, Knight emerged victorious over Black in a Triple Threat Qualifier for the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match that also involved Shinsuke Nakamura on the May 23 edition of "SmackDown".

Additionally, Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, Solo Sikoa, and the aforementioned Knight are all advertised to appear on tonight's show before they face one another in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank match tomorrow night.