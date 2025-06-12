AEW's Jeff Jarrett Contrasts WWE Under TKO Vs. Vince McMahon

WWE has undergone numerous changes since merging with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings under UFC owner Endeavor. Not only has the once-blank ring canvas been covered with ads, but the merger has led to various redundancies, which often go in favor of UFC personnel over WWE. What was once a behemoth is now a cog in the Endeavor machine, and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett thinks that has made the company very different.

"Vince [McMahon] is a third-generation promoter...every decision he made was based on what he thought the wrestling fan wanted," Jarrett said on "My World" recently. "Those rules no longer apply. TKO [Group Holdings] does what is best to get a return on investment. Their master...is private equity."

Jarrett believes that TKO isn't invested in the long-term results of serving the wrestling fan base, as the short-term profits will always win out, until the inevitable.

"When they stop getting the highest returns that they can, they're gonna sell the asset," Jarrett said. "Burn and churn and burn and churn...My grandmother used to always not teach, preach, 'Son, as a promoter, you always have to prepare for rainy days.' Well, when the rain comes on TKO, they are changing cities and changing assets. I do, I think it's that simple...That's the business they're in. That's not a knock...They're doing exactly what they set out to do."

McMahon initially retired from WWE amidst investigations into his use of company funds for hush-money payments, before returning to WWE to facilitate the deal that created TKO Group Holdings in 2023. McMahon, dogged by allegations of abuse, harassment, and trafficking by former employee Janel Grant, retired from WWE and TKO Group Holdings in 2024.