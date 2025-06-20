WWE's Damian Priest Dressed Up As A DC Hero During Flight & Not Everyone Was Happy

WWE Superstars are some of the world's most frequent fliers. Still, not every plane ride is a smooth one. Luckily, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is there to rescue them under the guise of some DC comic superheroes.

"What happens is after a few libations and some time in the air, I just feel like some people need some help," Priest said on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast in reference to his mid-air adventures. "Superheroes are the best at helping. So they'll see me, you'll see me like this, and then I'll walk away. The next time you see me, I'm in full costume and character. There is no Damian Priest, Luis [Martinez], or nothing."

According to Priest, he has appeared in full costume for the characters of Aquaman and Batman, the former of whom he's settled into twice. Overall, Priest believes he's brought joy, or in cases confusion, to his WWE colleagues. In one instance as Aquaman on a charter flight, however, Priest drew an unamused reaction from former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

"The reactions are funny because you get everyone kinda like, 'What?' or people waking up from a nap and just seeing me and being like, 'Where am I?' Again, we're having libations, so someone like Jimmy Uso, he saw me as Aquaman. I've never seen somebody more mad," Priest said. "He didn't get up. He didn't say a word to me. He just sat there mean mugging, but it was real. I've talked to him about it and he was like, 'I don't know why I was so hot about it.'"

Currently, Priest and Jimmy Uso are both members of the "WWE SmackDown" locker room.

