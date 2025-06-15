Former WWE Star Braun Strowman To Appear At Charity Golf Event With Former US President

Fans have seen Braun Strowman's capabilities in a professional wrestling ring, but how would he fare on a golf course? This week, Strowman will put himself to the test when he takes part in the 2025 Bush Family Classic charity golf tournament in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Admittedly, Strowman approaches this opportunity without recent experience. Still, he remains excited. "Haven't played golf in almost 20 years. This should be interesting to say the least lol," he wrote on X.

Alongside Strowman, a number of other celebrities and special guests will be participating in this year's Bush Family Classic, including former United States President George W. Bush. Combined with a gala, the golf tournament serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for Gary's House, a program run through Northern Light Mercy Hospital. Gary's House provides free accommodations for friends and families as their loved ones receive medical care in the Greater Portland, Maine area.

The Bush Golf Classic will kick off this Tuesday morning at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport. The night before marks the 2025 gala at The Nonantum Resort, where guests can participate in both a silent and live auction. So far, this year's fundraiser has surpassed $334,000 of its $450,000 goal.

Currently, Strowman is amidst a 90-day non-compete clause following his release from WWE last month. He leaves the company as a former WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Raw Tag Team Champion. Others affected by the recent wave of releases include Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.