WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Carlito's Booking Prior To His Contract Expiration

Returning to WWE in 2023 to a tremendous live crowd ovation, Carlito has moved on from the promotion following his contract expiration. Fans were excited for another Carlito run in WWE after he returned at Backlash 2023, subsequently joining the LWO. Carlito wrestled many times on television and in dark matches but never had a standout storyline during his second run in the company, spending the last few months playing video games on-screen and getting speared by Bron Breakker.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had some words to say about Carlito and his family on "Off The Top."

"The Colons, that's another dynasty you know what I mean? It's always been that too as well with the Samoan dynasty and so he comes from that second-generation. Love Carlito, he's a good dude. Been a part of the family for a minute. Pretty much watched him grow up in the business," Rikishi would say.

Rikishi brought up how Carlito was good friends with his brother Eddie who was best known as Umaga in WWE; when visiting his brother, Rikishi got to know Carlito quite well. Rikishi feels that Carlito is a safe worker and being such could have worked with bigger names such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, or Jacob Fatu. Ultimately, Rikishi felt that WWE dropped the ball with Carlito.

"I would've let Carlito go off as Carlito. I mean, when he left he was over and then you bring him back and you're like a part of this faction but you just threw the guy that was a headliner before and threw him in the back of the pile," Rikishi remarked also saying putting Carlito in the back eliminated his talents. "He can cut a good promo, he's a good worker; here's the thing: he's a safe worker."

