AEW Star MVP Debunks Notorious WWE Concept Of 'The Brass Ring'

The term "brass ring" has been used many times by current and former WWE superstars recalling their experience trying to excel in the company in the past. Wrestlers like CM Punk have called out others for grabbing the brass ring which was a reference to going above and beyond to appease Vince McMahon in becoming one of his key players. Former WWE superstar and current WWE star MVP spoke about the concept of the brass ring on "Marking Out."

"There's no reaching up and grabbing the brass ring. The brass ring is slipped onto your finger; they pick who they want to be that person because if you look through the years, lots of people have organically gotten themselves over and they weren't pick by the empire to get over," MVP said using Daniel Bryan as an example. "Organically, he got himself over to the point that all of the fanbase said 'we like this guy' and they forced the office's hand."

MVP also referred to KofiMania in 2019 where Kofi Kingston received so much fan support in his quest for the WWE Championship that he was placed into a storyline for the title at WrestleMania 35 where he won the gold. Despite being having a tremendous story to become champion, MVP was very unhappy with Kingston's reign coming to an end in seconds at the hands of Brock Lesnar that October, calling it stupid and disingenuous especially after the investment made into Kingston.

"Typically, the push comes from, you're a talent that the office looks at says 'this person has the characteristics that we like for our brand and we wanna make this person our brand ambassador,'" MVP continued. "When they put the company title on you, what they're saying is 'we are investing in you to be our brand ambassador.'"

