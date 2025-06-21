AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo Opens Up About Her Experiences Being Body Shamed Online

One thing no professional wrestler can avoid is thousands of eyes watching them at any moment, especially in the age of social media. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is far too familiar with that feeling, as she told "Mighty Pursuit" recently.

"[AEW posted] a clip of I think what we call a 'Baseball Slide,'" Purrazzo explained. Purrazzo had just joined AEW, and the company was looking to celebrate her first match. "They post that clip online, and over the next 48 hours, it blows up, and they have to turn the comments off because the comments are about how overweight I am or what my body looks like and then that went from just being on Instagram comments to discourse."

Purrazzo said she was in her hotel room, trying to stay awake ahead of an early morning flight, when she saw the comments, the reactions, and the discourse on social media.

"It just became a slow spiral of like 'Oh I'm already tired, I'm already drained,'" Purrazzo said, saying she was already in the midst of an "adrenaline dump" when the negativity found her. "I'm just watching comments filter in...It was just really defeating because I was on such a high."

Purrazzo says that the weeks leading up to the match had been so exciting, and she'd felt the match went well, but the negative comments completely deflated her enthusiasm, especially since her body had never been commented on during the rest of her wrestling career in TNA and WWE NXT.

"You looked like this and weighed this much when you were a world champion, and no one was talking about it," Purrazzo told herself. "So what is the difference?"