Carlito Explains Level Of Creative Freedom He Got In Recent WWE Run

Former WWE star and Judgment Day member Carlito is newly a free agent after the company let his contract expire. Unlike R-Truth, Carlito wasn't brought back into the fold due to fan outrage, but seems at peace with his second run with WWE. He recently spoke about his time in the company on "Busted Open Radio," and explained that the comedy aspects of his character in Judgment Day were entirely his ideas, as he was given a lot of creative freedom this time around.

"I orchestrated that... I took literally, 'We have nothing for you,' and I made somebody," he explained. "I went in there, I said, 'I'm not going to complain' ...I'm one of the older guys, I'm not going to get prioritized, I'm not getting pushed, and Hunter's not a fan of Carlito. I think he personally likes me, but I think he never was a big fan of the character."

Carlito said he realized he had been added to the "hottest group" when he was paired with Judgment Day and asked himself how he could stay there. He said he thought the comedy act was missing. Carlito explained that the writers would go to him, and they were the ones to give him more creative freedom.

"'Um, so we have this backstage. We don't have anything for you here, but we were hoping you'd kind of like, Carlito-fy it,' is what they would say," he said. "So, I'd kind of just take the script... find where I could kind of do something... Then, every week, it was great, they would just hand me a thing, 'Do what you do.' They gave me total freedom to do whatever I kind of wanted."

