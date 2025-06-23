Randy Orton Claims He'll Set A New WWE Record (Passing The Undertaker) At SummerSlam

Randy Orton has had an incredible legacy at WWE SummerSlam PLEs throughout his career, with his first SummerSlam match being in 2003 inside of the Elimination Chamber. Orton has faced The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and even Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam events with the latter's encounter being Hogan's final WWE match. While at yesterday's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, Orton reflected on his SummerSlam legacy and how he wants to immortalize it.

"I did win my very first world championship at SummerSlam in 2004 and I went on to compete in sixteen SummerSlams so far, that has me tied for the most SummerSlam matches in the history of the WWE, tied with the one-and-only Undertaker. So, at SummerSlam will be my record-setting match. I tell you what, I see me leaving MetLife Stadium with gold around my waist [Michael] Cole, and I'm gonna fight John Cena, I'm gonna do it at MetLife, I'm gonna have all these beautiful New Yorkers there cheering my ass on," Orton proclaimed.

After winning a battle royal on "WWE Raw" in July 2004, Orton became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and would shockingly defeat Chris Benoit to win the title and become the youngest world champion in WWE, surpassing a record set by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam two years prior.

Orton is currently in the finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament representing "WWE SmackDown," and will face the winner of Jey Uso versus Cody Rhodes tomorrow night on "Raw" to determine the red brand's representative. The tournament finals take place next Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If Orton wins the tournament, he will challenge Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

