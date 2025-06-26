Kevin Owens Names The One Guy In WWE Who Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Throughout the last decade, WWE stars such as Finn Balor and Bayley have often been labelled as unsung heroes by their peers, who often notice their dedication towards growing the product and delivering in the ring. However, arguably the most talked about underrated star is none other than two-time WWE Champion The Miz, who Kevin Owens claims is still underappreciated in today's industry.

"If there's one guy that doesn't get enough credit it's him. Even me, I'll fully admit this and I think I've told Mike before, I watched WWE from the outside looking in when I was an independent wrestler, hoping to get to WWE. And I'd see Miz and go, how the f**k is this guy main eventing WrestleMania? How the f**k is this guy always in the top angles? Dude, I know why once I worked with him once. I was like, that's why. We talked about making everything work. He is the epitome of that. He'll say yes to anything. He'll make it work, he'll do it good and dude, he has amazing matches." He explained on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

Owens continued by reflecting on a match that The Miz had with GUNTHER in Chicago, explaining that "The A-Lister" can deliver in the ring with anybody on the roster, even if he's not the ideal opponent that fans want to see wrestle their favorites. KO also recalled The Miz impressing in matches with Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins over the Intercontinental Championship, where the 44-year-old surprised fans every time he worked with talent that was supposedly better than him. Additionally, Owens compared The Miz to Natalya, who he feels always exceeds expectations and can have a good match with anybody.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.