AEW Announcer Jim Ross Comments On Pat McAfee Missing Recent WWE Raw Tapings

Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee has been absent from "WWE Raw" recently, a hiatus that McAfee said would be ending shortly. On "Grillin' JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said that this is something that never would've happened under Vince McMahon.

"It was very rare [for an announcer to miss a show during Vince McMahon's stewardship of WWE]...[Pat McAfee]'s a unique act, and he kinda steers his own ship, it seems like," JR said. "He's got a good gig there, man. He's making good money. He's working a part-time schedule. Good for him...He adds to the shows because he's so irreverent and different."

Ross enjoys the energy that McAfee brings to the broadcast, but he is worried that WWE will have to be careful with the "Pat McAfee Show" host.

"I'm a fan of his work, and I'm glad that he's still doing what he does, but you don't want an announcer bigger than the product," JR said. "I'm not saying that's the case here, but it's getting close."

McAfee hasn't just been a "Raw" announcer, but also a part-time member of the "Raw" roster, as McAfee has wrestled on numerous occasions. His most recent match was a loss to Gunther, which nonetheless earned the respect of the former World Heavyweight Champion. McAfee has been appearing for WWE since 2018, when he was a special attraction in "WWE NXT," even competing in a War Games Match in 2020, where he, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne were defeated by The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish.