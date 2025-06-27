Netflix Crashes During WWE SmackDown's Go-Home International Broadcast

"WWE SmackDown" experienced an international outage airing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those living outside of the USA, Netflix was airing the go-home episode before Night of Champions from 1PM ET, while those within the States have to wait for the standard 7 PM start on the USA Network. However, roughly 10 minutes into the show the feed cut out and did not return until a half-hour later. The feed dropped just after Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton had made their entrances for a promo segment addressing their King of the Ring final bout on Saturday.

Reporting on the matter was Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, noting early on X that it was a broadcasting issue; it was further noted that not only had the broadcast feed cut out for those watching at home, but the arena itself staging the show lost its feed on the big screen.

It was further reported via Fightful Select that talent was made aware of the issues and once the promo between Rhodes and Orton had concluded, Orton attempted to kill time by speaking with the crowd and going around greeting fans. Roughly 25 minutes into the outage, Rhodes re-emerged to speak with the crowd as the internal screens began working again, and Carmelo Hayes emerged to confront Rhodes and received a Cross Rhodes. There has yet to be an update on what caused the feed issue and the show is expected to air as normal for US-viewers.