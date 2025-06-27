Why Mark Henry Isn't Worried For WWE Talent On Saudi Trip For Night Of Champions 2025

Due to the current political climate in the Middle East, some have been concerned about WWE going to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, suggesting that the conflict between Iran and Israel might spill over into Riyadh. However, Mark Henry believes that fans have nothing to worry about, and during an interview with Alfred Konuwa of "Forbes," he explained why he doesn't feel they're in danger.

"Saudi Arabia is not the problem or a contributor to the negativity of the world," Henry said. "That war has been fought for 3,000 years. You're not going to change it. I'm not going to change it. Saudi Arabia is not going to change it." Henry then pointed out that Saudi Arabia have one of the largest air forces in the world, making them a dominant force that other countries wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of. "You don't want to do nothing over there that ain't proper, because they will get you and they don't have a system to where you got to go through congress and you go through the board, and you got to have all these people talk about it," he added.

Henry further emphasized that Saudi Arabia's retaliation against any attacks would likely be very public and very extravagant. "People can get me mad at me all they want to," he proclaimed. "I'm not worried about anybody. If the WWE goes over there, the full power of the king and his son are going to protect them and keep them safe. Nothing going to happen." Henry also recalled that he always felt more welcome and at home every time he personally went to Saudi Arabia compared to a lot of places in America during his WWE run.