WWE Talent Flight Reportedly Takes Off From Saudi Arabia After Night Of Champions

There were concerns earlier this week that WWE Night of Champions was going to be in jeopardy when Saudi Arabia, where Night of Champions took place, and the United Arab Emirates suspended civilian flights due to the war between Israel and Iran. The production crew made the travel days before the wrestlers arrived and all travel seemingly went smoothly with the understandable wariness. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE superstars have made their departure from Saudi Arabia.

"The WWE talents have taken off and are exiting Saudi Arabia en route back to The United States, PWInsider.com can confirm."

Night of Champions ended with the finale to the John Cena-CM Punk rivalry with Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Following interference from Seth Rollins and a Money In The Bank briefcase strike to Punk's head, Cena pinned Punk to retain his title and claim victor to the last match between the two.

The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments concluded at NOC with Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill being the winners of their respective crowns with wins over Randy Orton, and Asuka. As a result of the tournaments, two matches are now set for SummerSlam which takes place August 2nd and 3rd from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With his win over Orton, Rhodes has earned the opportunity to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and with her win over Asuka, Cargill will be challenging Tiffy Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Upon their landing back in the States, the WWE crew will be off to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for "WWE Raw." WWE presents a pair of major events in two weeks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be wrestling his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12th where he is challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The following night on July 13th, WWE presents Evolution 2, the second all-women PLE which has one match currently booked for the show which will see Jordynne Grace challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.