Zack Sabre Jr. Reclaims IWGP World Heavyweight Title From Goto At NJPW Tanahashi Jam

The era of Sabre is once again upon New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the events of Tanahashi Jam. In the semi-main event of the show, Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a bout that went just under 30 minutes.

According to NJPW1972, Goto remained resilient, though clearly in pain, as Sabre Jr. targeted his arm throughout the bout. At one point, the referee asked Goto if he wanted to end the match, to which Goto vibrantly signaled no. From there, Goto bounced back with an offense of lariats and GTR, only for Sabre Jr. to shift momentum back into his favor with a Sabre Driver, the You've Been Tangoed Edition, and another armbar that left Goto unable to reach the ropes to break the hold. Seeing this predicament, the referee called for the bell and awarded Sabre Jr. with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, courtesy of a win via referee stoppage.

With this victory, Sabre Jr. is now a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, having previously held it from October 2024 until February 2025. That reign came to an end at the hands of Goto at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka.

In his reign, Goto successfully defended the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, David Finlay, and others. Sabre Jr. initially challenged for the title at NJPW Resurgence, though the bout ended in a double pin, hence Goto's title retention at the time.

NJPW Tanahashi Jam was a live event exclusive to Japanese television, with international fans unable to stream it on New Japan World or elsewhere. Hiroshi Tanahashi himself wrestled twice on the card, including a main event tag match alongside Naomichi Marufuji.