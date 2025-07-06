Is WWE Finally Addressing This Major Fan Complaint?

Sometimes, the presentation of a professional wrestler can be just as important as their talent in the ring, with theme songs often playing a significant role in the overall perception of a performer. WWE themes such as Triple H's "The Game" or Randy Orton's "Voices" are key examples of songs that added to a wrestler's persona, with each tune having a direct connection to the character of both individuals. That said, in 2019, the musical group Def Rebel officially became the primary source to create themes for WWE Superstars, which has been an unpopular business decision over the last six years.

Since Def Rebel took over from former WWE composer Jim Johnston, fans have voiced their frustration about the generic sound of most theme songs that are produced today. Roman Reigns' "I Am Greatness" or Seth Rollins' "The Vision" may be the exception, but most entrance themes consist of a generic rock tune with no added lyrics or creative hook for fans to identify the Superstar with. Though WWE ignored fans at first, Fightful Select reported last year that the company was "Very aware" of the criticism Def Rebel had received, and it seems like they are finally making a change.

Last month, WWE changed the theme songs for both Jordynne Grace and Bron Breakker, with the promotion reportedly interested in owning all songs that are used for entrance music. Though fans chanted "Fire Def Rebel" on "WWE NXT" after Grace's theme changed, "The Juggernaut" retained the rights to her song from TNA, which led WWE to create new music for her. However, if WWE intends to gain full ownership of every theme song for talent, this also means all Def Rebel-produced content could become scarce in the near future. Additionally, WWE has been interested in working with more mainstream artists to create theme songs, with rapper Metro Boomin' being the latest musician to express interest in partnering with the company.