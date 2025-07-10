Rey Mysterio Wants More Mixed Tags In WWE, Names Partner He'd Pick For Run At Titles

WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio has revealed that he wished WWE did more mixed tag team matches during an appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast after taking a moment to think it over when asked if there was anything that he was glad has changed in wrestling over the years.

"You know, I really enjoy those and I think that just gets really creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and male superstar," Rey said. "I know we're a little bit sensitive with a man putting his hands on a woman so we're trying to stay away from that, but overall, just the beautiful sport of professional wrestling in its full capacity is so beautiful to watch man. You enjoy it, I enjoy it as a wrestler. I can only imagine how the fans enjoy it as fans."

Rey added that had a partner in mind when thinking over who he would like to join forces with if WWE were to introduced a Mixed Tag Team Championship.

"I tell you what, I think I would probably go with Asuka," Rey said.

While Rey has competed in a handful of mixed tag team matches over the years including with his LWO stablemate Zelina Vega in 2024, Asuka took part in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge in 2018 in which she teamed up with The Miz during Season 1 and Season 2. The duo went on to win Season 1 when they defeated Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in the finals, but fell short in Season 2 when they lost to eventual winners R-Truth and Carmella in the semi-finals.

