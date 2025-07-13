Abyss Is Retired, But Joseph Park Could Show Up In WWE

WWE producer Christopher Joseph Park, known best as "The Monster" Abyss, has not wrestling since April 2019 where he performed at an independent event in Indiana. As seen during his days in TNA Wrestling, Abyss has a gentler, lawyer alter-ego named "Joseph Park," that appeared on "WWE SmackDown" in August 2020 during a segment with AJ Styles. While joining "Fightful Wrestling," Abyss gave an update on if there are any plans for another appearance on WWE television.

"To answer, quite frankly I'm done (laughs). Physically, I don't have plans on ever wrestling again; never say never but I don't see it in the cards, nor do I want it in the cards," Abyss said. "I'm so happy with what I'm doing, I'm so happy with the challenge that being a producer presents to me every day there. I'm so focused on that and being the best producer I could be."

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion said he had a great in-ring career that he would not change anything about and has no regrets with. Abyss remarked that it was time to retire and feels fortunate that WWE presented him with the opportunity to be one of their producers, something that he never thought would be a possibility. Being a producer is where Abyss' focus lies but does not feel that fans will never see him again.

"Joseph Park, now he can come out of retirement any time; he doesn't take a lot of bumps or anything (laughs)," Abyss said. "Joseph Park, he's chomping at the bit to get back on TV (laughs)."

