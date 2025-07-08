WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Points Out Unrealistic Aspect Of Promo Delivery

Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, is one of the most common anxiety disorders amongst the average person. The thought of being judged from peers can cause a speaker to tremble, freeze, and forget their context. Pro wrestlers put hours into their speaking abilities to be able to verbally destroy their opponent flawless, but slip-ups naturally occur which can come from over-memorization of a promo to just getting lost in the moment.

On "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed promo delivery and how there is an unrealistic expectation and portrayal.

"It immediately becomes like Wimbledon: you say something, I say something, you say something. Nobody just cuts a promo like you would in real-life and then just starts swinging. As they come in like 'what the f— you down here for man?' Bam...Smack somebody, smack whoever the f— comes in the ring," Nash criticized.

The WCW World Heavyweight Champion remembered promos he delivered in WCW, where if he was interrupted by someone's entrance music, he would keep talking, instead of waiting for the other person to make their full entrance in order to continue. Without using his name, Nash would take a jab at Cody Rhodes, who does have a full entrance of several minutes with pyro and fan interaction even when someone is in the ring waiting for him.

"If they're a babyface they do their whole entrance and have the sing-along, we have the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' moment, and touch my fist on the steps and do this and do that and all this s— that they do, then you get in and try to f—ing tell me that this s— is actually heated," Nash remarked.

