Backstage Report On WWE's Post-WrestleMania 29 Plans Nixed By Injury

Cast your minds back to the spring of 2013 and the fallout of WrestleMania 29. WWE had John Cena back at the top of the pile again as he defeated The Rock in the main event to become the new WWE World Champion, a victory he had been chasing since losing to "The Great One" in the WrestleMania 28 main event, but while Cena went on to feud with the likes of Ryback and Mark Henry, The Rock would have had very different plans according to Dave Meltzer, who claimed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that The Rock would have began building towards another huge match at WrestleMania 30 had he not gotten injured.

"He was going to do an angle with [Brock] Lesnar the day after," Meltzer said. "I mean he was there to do the angle and he got pulled out due to an injury. I had already heard from everyone that he was going to do the match with Cena, was going to do the angle with Brock, they were going to do a one year build, and he was going to wrestle Brock at the next WrestleMania. So 100% he would have [wrestled more], and I think he would have every year until the injury thing. Then it was one of those things where it didn't make sense timing wise..."

Meltzer rounded off by saying that The Rock's age would eventually play a factor into his eventual return to the ring in 2024 as he knew at the time that if he didn't have one more WrestleMania match then, he might not get the chance to do it again. The Rock would appear at WrestleMania 30 in a non-physical role, while Brock Lesnar made history by snapping The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WWE's biggest show of the year.

