The Hardys Discuss Their Favorite Singles Feuds In WWE

Though much of their careers have been linked together as a tag team, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have each enjoyed solo success, and as noted on "My Mom's Basement," various singles feuds. According to Matt, one of his personal favorite rivalries pitted him against MVP in the summer of 2007, when their competitive natures led to a series of non-wrestling contests.

"We had the time of our life though and we were competitive in every capacity," Matt recalled. "We would do it on screen, and it was funny, if we slept or we party too hard, we had two versions of matches we would do. We would do the have your working boots on match or we would do the entertainment match where we would incorporate a lot of the 'I'm better than you.' We'd do push-ups and then knock the guy's hands out or whatever else. We really dialed in on what we were doing and it was so much fun."

Matt and MVP eventually became WWE Tag Team Champions together, though that didn't stop Matt from trying to pursue the United States Championship, which MVP simultaneously held at that time. The Matt-MVP feud was apparently so well-received that, per Matt, then-WWE CEO Vince McMahon gave them permission to skip a potential line outside his backstage office to meet with him if needed.

For Jeff Hardy, his fondest singles program pitted him against "The Samoan Bulldozer" Umaga throughout 2007 and 2008. "We just got along so well," Jeff said. "He's the reason I discovered Posca markers to start painting my face. It was just so special to work with him. That Falls Count Anywhere match is one of my favorites, for sure."

