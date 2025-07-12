WWE Reportedly Pulled Former TNA Knockouts Champion From Pre-AEW All In Event In 2018

With the 2025 edition of All In set to kick off, some are looking back at the event that started it all, All In 2018. The show was technically an ROH co-production with the team that would eventually form AEW, but even back then, WWE was tripping up the fledgling competition.

According to Fightful Select, former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was supposed to take part in the inaugural All In event, even appearing at a press event before the PPV. However, between the planning for All In and the actual event, Purrazzo signed with WWE. Purrazzo didn't speak at the pre-All In event, as organizers were already aware that they'd be forced to pull her from the event. Purrazzo was reportedly told that working the event would lead to her NXT deal being pulled. Purrazzo wrapped up ROH obligations later that summer and debuted on "WWE NXT" in August. Purrazzo had reportedly been set to compete in the match that eventually became a four-way between Britt Baker, Madison Rayne, Chelsea Green, and Tessa Blanchard. All In organizers had also tried to make the match a TNA Knockouts Championship Match, as Blanchard was the champion at the time, but were turned down by TNA management.

Purrazzo's WWE career lasted until 2020, when she was one of the many talents released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Purrazzo returned to TNA and eventually made her AEW debut in 2022, albeit as a one-off appearance. She joined the company properly in 2024 and remains there to this day.