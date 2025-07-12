Backstage News On Who Is And Is Not Backstage In Arlington Ahead Of AEW All In 2025

In addition to being its first-ever stadium show in the United States, AEW All In Texas is set to be the company's biggest event of the year. Many AEW talent and stars are backstage for the show, whether they're performing or not, and according to a report from Fightful Select, a few of the company's legends are expected to be backstage, as well. The outlet reported that Sting and Bryan Danielson are expected to be there, though Danielson is often backstage at shows.

Keith Lee confirmed he wouldn't be at the show in a post to a fan on X (formerly Twitter). Fightful reported Nyla Rose and Deonna Purrazzo aren't expected to be there. Britt Baker reportedly wasn't in Dallas earlier this week, but her status for Arlington, Texas on Saturday wasn't known. Wardlow is another star Fightful confirmed was in town for All In and was set to be backstage.

A number of special entrances are planned for the show, and there is a choir backstage, likely set to perform during one of those entrances. In addition to the choir, Fightful also reported there are a lot of extras backstage, as well.