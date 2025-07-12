Dustin Rhodes Captures First AEW Gold At Age 56, Wins TNT Championship At All In 2025

Following the news that Adam Cole would not only be medically cleared to compete at AEW All In Texas, but would also be spending a lengthy amount of time away from wrestling, the new AEW TNT Champion would be decided in a four-way match. Despite already wrestling two matches in the past 24 hours, it was Dustin Rhodes who won his first piece of gold in AEW, much to everyone's surprise.

The match also featured Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Kyle Fletcher (Cole's original opponent), with the Australian getting the upper hand early on. Garcia and Guevara would push the pace, and briefly team up against Fletcher given their shared history as members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fletcher would turn his attention to Rhodes by working over his leg, while Guevara delivered a Spanish Fly from the apron to Garcia. Fletcher then delivered a Michinoku Driver before locking in a Figure Four Leg Lock, which led Garcia to lock one in on Guevara as well, before the Sons of Texas rolling over to reverse the momentum, causing Fletcher and Garcia to fight each other to break it up.

Strikes from all four men led to Fletcher emerging on top, but he spilled to the floor, causing Guevara to hit a big moonsault to the outside. Garcia catches Guevara off guard and hits two Superplexes, but before he can hit a third, Fletcher is back up to break it up. However, Garcia remains in control and takes both Guevara and Fletcher over with a Superplex. Rhodes then gets back in the match, hitting a Destroyer on Fletcher, before putting him the corner for all three of his opponents to hit Unnatural Kicks. Friendly fire between The Sons of Texas causes Garcia to get back in the match, but Guevara hits the Three Amigos to regain control. However, Garcia got the knees up when Guevara went for the Frog Splash, leading to Garcia locking in a loose Dragon Tamer on Guevara.

The conclusion of the match came when Garcia was dragged from the ring by Fletcher for an Apron Bomb, while Guevara was also hit with a Slam on the Apron as well. He then hit two kicks on Rhodes, but Fletcher was then caught by a Cutter from Guevara, who was then hit with a Piledriver from Garcia. Rhodes attempted a roll-up on Garcia who quickly escaped, but after locking in another Dragon Tamer, Rhodes secured an inside cradle for the surprise win. Rhodes is now a triple champion as he adds the AEW TNT Championship to the ROH World Tag Team, and World Six Man Tag Team Championships he already holds.