WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Offers Initial Thoughts On Getting Involved With TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is best known for his time running WCW in the 1990s, but Bischoff also had a spell as an executive with TNA Wrestling in the 2010s. Bischoff came on board with Hulk Hogan, but on "83 Weeks," the former "Raw" general manager said that he was not familiar with the product.

"I wasn't watching TNA before [TNA tried to hire Hulk Hogan]," Bischoff admitted. "Prior to that, I don't think I ever watched it. If I did, it was passing through, aand seeing it on a little, tiny soundstage with a game show crowd...Been there, done that. Not interested...I kind of -not invented- it but really exploited it better than anybody."

Bischoff famously ran taped studio shows at Disney MGM Studios during the early days of his time running WCW, as well as the taped shows that the American Wrestling Association ran when Bischoff worked there.

"When Hulk first called me and said 'Hey, I want you to handle this with me,'" Bischoff said. "I was like [groan]...It was like me going back to the AWA. The AWA at some point was a really fun, small, local-feeling brand/product...In terms of scalability and scope, that's what I felt about TNA. Very, very limited...I was not interested in getting involved in something, quite frankly, that small."

Bischoff was eventually talked into joining TNA by Hogan. Bischoff signed on in 2010, and by 2014, he had acrimoniously let go from the promotion, which led to Bischoff and his business partners suing TNA in 2015.