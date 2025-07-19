Former WWE-AEW Star Saraya Addresses Mercedes Mone's Part In Neck Injury

In late 2017, Saraya, then known as Paige, took a hard kick to the back from Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) that changed the trajectory of her career. She suffered a serious neck injury that many thought would be a career-ender. In the months following the incident, Mone took a lot of heat from wrestling fans.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Saraya reveals her empathy for Mone for dealing with the negative reaction toward her at the time.

"She went through a really bad depression too. Because the fans, they can get really hardcore. I have always said, It's not her fault. It's wrestling. We're not going out there and dancing. It's a physical sport. So accidents happen all the time. It's like doing a live stunt and expecting not to trip and fall sometimes. So I never blamed her for it. I was always very outspoken about how it was never her fault, but she got attacked a lot. It doesn't feel good to be the one responsible for an accident like that. So she went through a rough time, depression and stuff like that. A really, really rough time."

Saraya notes that when she got the news that she was medically cleared to return to the ring, she was quick to get in touch with Mone.

"So she was one of the first people I called because I was like, you don't have to feel bad anymore, I'm back. She was over the moon for me. Then at that point, I was like, Okay, so I'm gonna f*cking wrestle now."

The British wrestler announced her AEW departure earlier this year, and has been vocal in recent months about potentially making a return to WWE.

