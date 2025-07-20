Former AEW Star Saraya Details WWE Prank On Titus O'Neil: 'He F***ing Lost His Mind'

Amongst the early WWE Network lineup was a hidden-camera prank show, titled "WWE Swerved," with Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Saraya (formerly known as Paige) as regular cast members. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Saraya recalled one of her more controversial pranks that resulted in an awkward interaction between her and the prank's victim, Titus O'Neil.

"I actually turned into a menace because they gave me a cattle prod," Saraya said. "I was a nightmare with that. So they gave it to me and I was going around backstage and just zapping everybody with it. It was really bad. Then I got Titus O'Neil, who I didn't know was on the no-prank list. So I zapped him, and he f***ing lost his mind, and he's the nicest guy ever. Just an angel. I've never seen so mad.

"He didn't speak to me for a couple of weeks after that, but he ended up going up to Vince [McMahon] and telling on me. And then Vince brings me into the office, and he was just like, 'Paige, please stop assaulting people backstage.' He thought it was hilarious, but I got scolded for a second. He was like, 'Please put the cattle prod down. Don't do it anymore.' I was like, okay, that's fine."

Created by Jeff Tremaine, "Swerved" launched in 2015, providing fans with two seasons of laughs, surprises, and sticky situations involving WWE Superstars. In another episode, Saraya and Ziggler (now known as Nic Nemeth) went out on blind dates with the added element of being randomly shocked by a dog collar. In Saraya's case, hers was concealed around her leg. Later, Tremaine also instructed Saraya to punch a crew member, disguised as the restaurant waiter, in the face, which she agreed to do.