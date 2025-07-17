WWE's Seth Rollins Compares Roman Reigns To Multi-Time Super Bowl MVP Quarterback

Throughout the last decade, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have often been viewed as WWE's franchise players on the main roster, with both men proving to be some of the most valuable assets to the company in recent memory. Whether it's being selected in the first round of the WWE Draft, winning multiple championships, or being positioned as the face of the promotion, both Rollins and Reigns have taken turns being at the forefront of the company. Despite going head-to-head with Reigns when it comes to accolades, "The Visionary" compared the "OTC" to NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, admitting that he's WWE's MVP on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"It's going to pain me to say this, and I'll explain after I drop the bomb here, but I believe my comparison for Pat Mahomes and his level of greatness and his level of consistency is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has main evented WrestleMania more than anybody else in the history of our company. They both move with a certain fluidity in the way they do things. There's a calculation to every play and I think Pat, early in his career, he was more run and gun, he was all over the place, let's wing it, let's get crazy. That's how Roman was in The Shield right? Really took me, Jon Moxley, to kind of hone him in to kind of create what he has become."

Rollins reiterated that Reigns' ability to consistently compete at a high level for several years is his most impressive accomplishment, especially at the age of 40. The Money In The Bank holder also applauded Reigns for his attention to detail as a performer, and feels that he's only become more precise in his career, similarly to Mahomes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.