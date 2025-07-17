Pat McAfee Addresses & Explains WWE Absence

Pat McAfee was a very regular presence on WWE programming until recently. According to the WWE broadcaster on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," he reached a point in early June where his brain shut down.

"I got real tired, man...I hit [a wall]," McAfee said. "I went to LA for Money In The Bank and I could just feel it...I talked to others who had mental exhaustion...and I've been like 'I'm staring down what you went through here.'"

McAfee cited the travel required for WWE, as well as his daily responsibilities at his titular show, compounded to the point where he could see the mental exhaustion coming.

"As Money In The Bank was happening, I was like 'This is it,'" McAfee said. "I was trying to put everybody over, like maximum effort...and I think that with the travel [caused the fatigue...It's an honor to be a part of."

McAfee credits WWE President Nick Khan with giving him the time off once McAfee's mental limit had been reached. The former Indianapolis Colt also has responsibilities with ESPN's college football broadcasts, which begin in August, and also had a child, a daughter, in 2023, which has also pulled McAfee in a more domestic direction amidst the various broadcasting duties. This is not the first time that McAfee has discussed his mental fatigue, as he thanked WWE for taking care of his mental health at the end of June. It is not clear if McAfee will be back for SummerSlam in August.