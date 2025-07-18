Several WWE Stars Want Fans To Watch Canelo-Crawford On Netflix

Over the last week, WWE has begun hyping up the upcoming boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford across social media and its television programming, with commentator Corey Graves calling it a marker for a "whole new era" in the world of boxing. This theme has since continued with a number of WWE Superstars now promoting the launch of public ticket sales for the September 13 event.

In the last few hours alone, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Randy Orton, and others have advertised the event across their X profiles with a fight graphic and a link to the corresponding Ticketmaster page. Many of these posts have highlighted Alvarez vs. Crawford as the "fight of the century," while others exclaimed that they "can't wait" to watch it. Also amongst the series of posts was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who labeled it as a "a once in a generation fight between two all-time greats."

Alvarez vs. Crawford, part of the Riyadh Season card, will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13. Those unable to attend in person can view the boxing match on Netflix, which will be streaming it worldwide. The event itself is being co-promoted by Turki Alalshikh, President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, and UFC President and CEO Dana White, who also recently launched the Zuffa Boxing league under TKO. WWE, of course, also operates under the banner since merging with the UFC in 2023.

In this fight, Canelo will defend his undisputed super-middleweight championships against Crawford.