WWE Star CM Punk Details Why He Prefers 'Chaos' To Mapping Everything Out

In wrestling, how every performer prepares for a match is different, with some preferring to have a structured layout before walking out to the ring, while others lean towards going into a contest blind and improvising along the way. Although he exudes confidence once his music hits, CM Punk recently admitted that he still gets nervous before performing, but feels his anxiety is heightened if there's a preexisting plan for any match. Speaking with "My Mom's Basement," the former WWE Champion explained that he rather take an old school approach to his matches and embrace uncertainty, rather than try to craft every detail.

"I want complete chaos if I'm wrestling you. I would rather not see you all day ... when I'm in the ring, I'm not an actor. I'm a reactor. I'm reacting to you. I'm reacting to the referee and I'm reacting to the people. And too often times I feel like we get in our own, I'm stepping on my own d*ck here when you know we're mapping all this stuff out," Punk explained. "It makes me more nervous like the more I talk about it and the more planned out things are. I need stuff to be a little bit loose and a little bit Helter Skelter and then I'm in the pocket."

Punk continued to explain that by not going into a match with a concrete plan, he's able to pivot much easier if the match is not resonating with the audience, which allows them not to sit through action that was already preconceived.

