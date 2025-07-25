WWE Legend Earl Hebner Eulogizes 'Ruler Of The Business' Hulk Hogan

Today has been one of the toughest days for wrestling fans past and present, casual, regular, or diehard worldwide with the news of Hulk Hogan's passing. Arguments can be made otherwise, but Hogan will forever be seen as the greatest pro wrestler of all-time due to the impact he made on the industry and transcending it further than the ring. Legendary referee Earl Hebner joined "Off The Ropes" today and gave his tribute to "The Hulkster."

"Hogan made this business what it was back then. If it hadn't been for Hulk Hogan it would've just been a regular rasslin' business, but he's the one that put the thing in the sky, past the moon, and he helped a lot of people to get where they are today," Hebner lovingly said. "He's everybody hero including everybody that's laced up a pair of boots."

Hebner refereed many of Hogan's matches in WWE with the most infamous officiating happening in Hogan's WWE Championship match with Andre The Giant on The Main Event in February 1988 where Hebner was switched-up with his identical brother Dave to count the pinfall on Hogan despite the champ's shoulder being up to cause a title change. "The Coach" asked Hebner where Hogan stands on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

"I'd have to put him at the top, there's no question in my mind," Hebner answered. "He's the man that ruled the roost, and he had a lot of followers behind him that he helped out and brought up just like himself, but he was the leader of the pact."

