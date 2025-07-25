Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan, Says Fellow WWE HOFer 'Was MAGA All The Way'

Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend, died yesterday at the age of 71. Since then, not only the pro wrestling world, but the entirety of social media has been flooded with tributes to the icon and his many projects both inside and outside of the ring, including from President Donald Trump. The official White House X account shared a screenshot of a post made by Trump on his Truth Social app, where he looked back at Hogan's impact, his contributions to the Republican party recently, and sent his condolences to the late legend's family.

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way: Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed."

Hogan, despite being in his early 70s, still had several projects going at the time of his death including his Real American Beer and the upcoming Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion he started alongside former WCW rresident, Eric Bischoff. Bischoff, naturally, also commented on his longtime friend's passing penning a brief post hours after Hogan's death on the official RAFW X account.