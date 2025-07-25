Secretary Of Education Linda McMahon Remarks On WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan's Death

The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic passing of the most famous professional wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan. He is perhaps the only wrestler that has a permanent foundation on wrestling's Mount Rushmore, helping globalize WWE at a time where wrestling was largely territorial.

One of the people that was there to witness Hogan's meteoric rise in WWE was Linda McMahon, the wife of then WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, who helped turn Hogan into the global megastar that he became.

Over the years, Hogan maintained a close, if sometimes complicated, relationship with the McMahon family. From main-eventing the first WrestleMania to returning for multiple eras of WWE programming, Hogan's presence was never far from the company's biggest moments.

McMahon spoke briefly about Hogan during an appearance on the "Hannity" show to pay her respects.

"You know, I've known Hulk for many, many years. He burst on the scene in WWE in the mid 1980's. He will be missed. He was an icon around the world, and a good friend."

Hogan's reach extended far beyond wrestling. From action figures to Hollywood roles [Thunderlips anyone?] and national endorsements, he became a pop culture fixture in the 1980s and 1990s. Before the modern era of multi-night WrestleManias and billion-dollar media rights deals, Hogan was the original draw.

McMahon currently serves as the Secretary of Education in President Trump's cabinet. Her husband, a man perhaps with more of a history with Hogan than anyone made a rare public statement on social media to reflect on Hogan's legacy in the business.

