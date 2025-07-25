WWE SmackDown Results 7/25 - WWE Tag Team Championship Up For Grabs, Cody Rhodes Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio!

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning The Street Profits on the July 11 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against Rey Fenix and Andrade. Fenix and Andrade defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom, #DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns in a Number One Contenders Match during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" to secure their spot in tonight's match.

As he prepares to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam on August 3, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. The two men encountered one another last Friday as Cena looked to avoid signing the contract for their SummerSlam match, explaining that movie commitments would prevent him from competing at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Rhodes ultimately sent Cena crashing through the table in the ring, and made him put his name on the contract in the moments that followed.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at Night One of SummerSlam on August 2. Before they do, Bliss and Perez will be going one-on-one with each other in singles competition. Flair and Rodriguez met one another in the ring last Friday in a singles match of their own, with the former emerging victorious over the latter.

Additionally, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul are all set to appear on tonight's show as the former two men prepare to take on the latter two men in tag competition at Night One of SummerSlam.