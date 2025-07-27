Glenn Jacobs (Fka Kane) Comments On Passing Of Fellow WWE Star & Trump Fan Hulk Hogan

In the wake of his sudden death, Hulk Hogan's legacy has been brought to the forefront again by the many names in the pro wrestling industry who either shared the ring or the locker room with him. During Hogan's early 2000s return to WWE, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs had a brief segment with the Hulkster and The Rock, and teamed up with them in a six-man tag against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac.

In a recent interview with "Newsmax," Jacobs was asked about Hogan's pro wrestling legacy, noting the late legend created opportunities for many, especially people like him. "[He] really took professional wrestling and helped make it what it is today," the veteran said. "He was not only a professional wrestler, he transcended that; I mean, he was an entertainment and pop culture icon."

Jacobs noted how Hogan jumped into the film industry, starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky III," and was a phenom. "He'll certainly be missed, and I've had so many people reach out to me and just... feels like a part of our childhood died because so many of us — that's what we grew up with — was Hulk Hogan."

As a prominent political figure himself, Jacobs was also asked about Hogan's contribution to the Republican National Convention. "I think this also speaks to President Trump's uniqueness and the fact that he knew Hogan for many years, you know, President Trump helped promote the early WrestleManias," Jacobs noted. "So, it really just speaks to the both of them and the fact that, a lot of times, entertainers are hesitant to get into politics because of the polarization that can occur there. So I think it took a lot of courage for Hogan to come out and do that."