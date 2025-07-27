Glenn Jacobs (Fka Kane) Comments On Passing Of Fellow WWE Star & Trump Fan Hulk Hogan
In the wake of his sudden death, Hulk Hogan's legacy has been brought to the forefront again by the many names in the pro wrestling industry who either shared the ring or the locker room with him. During Hogan's early 2000s return to WWE, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs had a brief segment with the Hulkster and The Rock, and teamed up with them in a six-man tag against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac.
In a recent interview with "Newsmax," Jacobs was asked about Hogan's pro wrestling legacy, noting the late legend created opportunities for many, especially people like him. "[He] really took professional wrestling and helped make it what it is today," the veteran said. "He was not only a professional wrestler, he transcended that; I mean, he was an entertainment and pop culture icon."
Jacobs noted how Hogan jumped into the film industry, starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky III," and was a phenom. "He'll certainly be missed, and I've had so many people reach out to me and just... feels like a part of our childhood died because so many of us — that's what we grew up with — was Hulk Hogan."
As a prominent political figure himself, Jacobs was also asked about Hogan's contribution to the Republican National Convention. "I think this also speaks to President Trump's uniqueness and the fact that he knew Hogan for many years, you know, President Trump helped promote the early WrestleManias," Jacobs noted. "So, it really just speaks to the both of them and the fact that, a lot of times, entertainers are hesitant to get into politics because of the polarization that can occur there. So I think it took a lot of courage for Hogan to come out and do that."
Glenn Jacobs described working with Hulk Hogan in 2002 as a 'dream come true'
Glenn Jacobs then revealed that he found out about Hulk Hogan's passing through several texts on the day, from both friends and those in the political sphere. He noted how the sentiment around Hogan's passing is universal. "Especially people about my age, we were all just Hulk Hogan fans growing up! A little different, obviously, because I got to work with him, but not that much," he added. "Which, for me, was almost a dream come true, you know, from watching him as a kid and idolizing him, to being able to work with him a little bit was a dream fulfilled for me."
"He just had tremendous charisma and was a great performer, and really was in the right place; he was the right person, in the right place, at the right time," Jacobs noted when asked why he thinks Hogan became such a megastar. "With a mixture of — in the mid-80s — of Rock and wrestling and MTV and his character did evolve over the years, and I think he was able to seize upon what was happening in pop culture." Jacobs then added that he doesn't believe that Hogan ever was a one-dimensional performer, citing the late legend's nWo run. "Ultimately, it's just the fact that he was a fantastic entertainer and had the opportunity to really showcase that."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Newsmax" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc.