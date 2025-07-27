Matt Hardy On How Hulk Hogan's Controversies Impact WWE Hall Of Famer's Legacy

The legacy of Hulk Hogan has been immensely celebrated in these few days since his passing with exceptional tributes to Hogan from fans, wrestlers, celebrities, media outlets and wrestling promotions worldwide. Many people are having to come to terms with Hogan's passing but also with his personal controversies that placed a blackmark on his name going as far back as the 1980s. TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy addressed Hogan's controversies on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"He definitely stepped in a hornet's nest and made a lot of people angry and probably the best thing he could've done is just been straight-forward and been accountable and just said 'I'll try and be better, please give me another opportunity,' but he kinda danced around everything you try to not take full accountability for it and I think that's what pissed most people off," Hardy honestly remarked.

The most devastating impact of Hogan's career came 10 years prior to his passing, to the day, when on July 24, 2015, audio related to his 2013 lawsuit against Gawker for a private video was leaked, revealing racist comments made by Hogan; WWE immediately terminated Hogan's contract and Hall of Fame status. "The Hulkster" was re-instated by WWE in 2018, but his perception to fans and wrestlers in the industry changed from that day forward in 2015. Hardy continued his feelings on Hogan, that without the formal apology that fans were wanting, it prevented Hogan from being forgiven.

"I think there's gonna be some people that are going to hold a bit of a grudge against him but I think the majority of the people are going to look back and look at his wrestling contributions and what he did for wrestling, how he made wrestling a mainstream sports-entertainment entity and what not and I think that's what he'll be credited with and what he'll be remembered for," Hardy would say.

