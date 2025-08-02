Freddie Prinze Jr. Most Proud Of Work With Former WWE Champion

Star of the upcoming Hollywood reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," actor Freddie Prinze Jr. still follows along with pro wrestling despite his acting schedule and potential hard feelings from the past towards WWE. Prinze worked two stints for WWE between 2008 and 2012 as a creative staff member, a producer, and a director. While joining "The Rich Eisen Show," Prinze was asked what of his WWE work is he most proud of.

"There was this dude named Jeff Hardy, and everybody really believed in him but he had never gotten a real shot at the world title, and I was responsible for writing that storyline and I directed some of them too, but mainly wrote all the dialogue in the story that kind of took him to winning his first world championship," Prinze answered.

Prinze was referring to late 2008 when Hardy was one of, if not, the most popular wrestlers on the plant and was on a mission to break out as an elite singles star. Hardy had opened 2008 by challenging for the WWE Championship and closed the year as the number one contender. Through controversial fashion, Edge replaced Hardy in the WWE Championship match at Survivor Series 2008 and shockingly won the title from Triple H, but met Hardy, along with "The Game" the following month at Armageddon.

Prinze was not exaggerating when saying that everyone believed in Hardy, as he was receiving the loudest crowd ovations of the night and was even surpassing John Cena in merchandise sales. Hardy's moment finally came at Armageddon when a Swanton Bomb to Edge sealed the win to give Hardy his first ever world championship.

