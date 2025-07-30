AEW Dynamite Results 7/30 - AEW World Title On The Line, Toni Storm & Alex Windsor Vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 30, 2025, coming to you live from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!

"Hangman" Adam Page previously dethroned Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion in a Texas Death Match at AEW All In on July 12, with several people including The Death Riders, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson being among those to get involved. Tonight, Page will be putting his title on the line against Moxley once again, but this time, no one will be permitted to be at ringside.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be joining forces with longtime rival Alex Windsor to square off with Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and her protege Billie Starkz. Not only was Starkz unsuccessful in defeating Storm to earn a future AEW Women's World Championship match against her in an Eliminator Match last Wednesday, but Windsor (who unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the Ring Of Honor Women's World Championship last Saturday on "AEW Collision") aided Storm in a post match beat down that Athena and Starkz launched on her.

The quarterfinals of the Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament will be continuing, as Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be going head-to-head with The Outrunners' Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. FTR and The Bang Bang Gang both advanced to the semifinals when they defeated JetSpeed last Wednesday and Big Bill and Bryan Keith last Saturday respectively in quarterfinals matches to earn the right to face one another.

Additionally, MJF will be appearing on tonight's show after tensions between him and the rest of The Hurt Syndicate arose last Wednesday, stemming from a backstage confrontation in which MJF questioned why Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP leaving him behind while assisting Cope in beating down FTR only for Lashley to tell MJF he wanted him out of the stable.