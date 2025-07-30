Why Eric Bischoff Was 'Grateful' For Vince McMahon's Statement On Hulk Hogan's Death

Vince McMahon's X account rarely posts anything on the social app outside of legal statements, however, when news broke about Hulk Hogan's death, McMahon penned a tribute. Eric Bischoff's latest podcast episode on "83 Weeks" was an entire tribute to his late friend, but Bischoff notably expressed how important McMahon's statement was to him.

"I was grateful for [the statement]; I was happy to see it," Bischoff expressed. "Because Vince... Vince was such an important part of Hulk's life. And, you know, talk about complicated? Those two had a very complicated relationship." The WWE Hall of Famer quickly added that there was no legitimate hate between the two, and instead, described it as a "love/wrestle" relationship instead. "It was because they're both very much alike. Both very aggressive. Both had a vision. Both driven, in ways that very few people that I've met are."

Bischoff further explained that due to all their similarities, the two men ended up in conflict more often than they normally would. "Look, Hulk always loved Vince. Even when Hulk came over to WCW in '94, he was very respectful of Vince; he didn't bury Vince to me," the veteran recalled. "That was one of the things that I noticed about Hulk right away." Lastly, Bischoff expressed that he knows McMahon's tribute would've meant a lot to Hogan.

