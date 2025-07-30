Booker T Unpacks Complicated Legacy Of 'Polarizing' WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

The online reaction to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's death has been mixed, with fans either loving Hogan and mourning his loss or hating the man behind the gimmick for his controversies. Hogan's fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T looked back at his legacy, admitting that Hogan was a "polarizing figure" way before his death.

A lot of the criticism Hogan faced in the industry was for his backstage dealings, which Booker admitted was a legitimate claim. "Oh, he was a politicker, man! He politicked big time, man, he was one of the guys who invented politics, you know?" he explained during his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "But I tell people all the time, man, this is a very, very selfish business. It really is. And if you're not thinking that way in this business, you're not thinking properly!" Earlier in the episode, Booker noted that Hogan suggested WCW push Harlem Heat, Booker's tag team with his brother, Stevie Ray, for which he expressed his gratitude.

However, when asked what he thinks Hogan's final legacy is going to be, Booker admitted that it was a hard question for him. "I know you can't take away everything that Hogan did for the wrestling business, but, there again... You cannot take away the other side of Terry Bollea as well; those two intertwine," he explained, adding that it's hard for him to separate the two legacies. "I think Hulk Hogan is definitely going to be one of those cautionary tales, you know? It's gonna be one of those Dark Side of the Ring tales."

