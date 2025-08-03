Matt Cardona Details Help He Got Having WWE WrestleMania Moment

In 2016, the most unforgettable moment of Matt Cardona's career occurred when he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 in a Seven Way Ladder Match. Unfortunately, Cardona would lose the title to The Miz the next night on "WWE Raw," but according to "The Indy God," he wasn't bothered by losing the championship after 24 hours, because he wasn't supposed to be in the Ladder Match in the first place.

"I wasn't even supposed to be in the match and then someone got injured and I went to the head writer at the time and I just spilled my guts and basically why I have earned a spot in this match, why I deserve to be in this match. For some reason, they got me in and just hearing my music play at WrestleMania was the win. Walking down that aisle was the win. Okay yes, obviously winning the title was the greatest accomplishment in my career ... maybe the best moment of my life, so the fact that it ended the next day, I think it adds to the Zack Ryder story." He said during an interview with "Sports Illustrated."

Despite still being grateful for his WrestleMania title victory, Cardona admitted that he was "pissed" when his dad hopped the barricade and celebrated with him in the ring, feeling that he was trying to steal his spotlight.

