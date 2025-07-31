Tony Schiavone Says This Star Is The Hulk Hogan Of AEW, If Anyone

With the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, many are taking stock of the wrestling industry as it stands today. One such person is AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone. On the latest "What Happened When," Schiavone was asked about which member of the AEW roster would be considered the "Hulk Hogan" of the company. His co-host, Conrad Thompson, suggested former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, before hedging that Moxley mainly is a heel, whereas Hogan is mainly considered a babyface presence, NWO era aside. Schiavone had a different former AEW World Champion in mind.

"I'd think it would be Kenny Omega, if anyone," Schiavone said.

Much like Hogan, Omega started his time in AEW as a babyface, as Omega was a founding EVP that made it hard for fans to boo the man helping make the promotion possible. He then had a spell as a heel, alongside Don Callis, mostly during the pandemic. Omega was both AEW and TNA Champion during his time under Callis's employ. Omega took time off for a life-threatening bout of Diverticulitis, from which it was not certain Omega would return. Since his return, Omega has heavily been a fan favorite, often the voice of AEW fans, who stood up to the abuses of Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and new Elite member Kazuchika Okada, sometimes to his own detriment. Omega was recently the AEW International Champion but was dethroned at AEW All In by Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who became the inaugural Unified Champion.