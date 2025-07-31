Why Eric Bischoff Says WWE Isn't Trying To Hurt AEW With TNA Partnership

The WWE/TNA partnership has already resulted in several crossovers and storylines, with the most recent big angle being Trick Williams holding the TNA World Championship and parading it around on "WWE NXT." However, some fans see the deal as a way to stick it to AEW, especially after the promotion also had a deal with TNA years ago. Interestingly, Eric Bischoff — who originally criticized the AEW/TNA deal — doesn't think that WWE is using their partnership to get back at AEW.

"I think what they are trying to do is position themselves to not end up in another anti-trust lawsuit, another monopoly lawsuit, by supporting/being in business with other organizations," Bischoff explained during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," referring to the lawsuit WWE faced from MLW not too long ago. "Think it was kind of like a 'cover-your-ass' legal strategy, as much as anything else."

Bischoff then noted that fans want to create a war and feel like the tension in the late 90s between WWE and WCW was back, but expressed that this simply isn't the case in real life. "So, they look for ways to try and make it seem like a war," he opined. "I really don't think WWE spends a lot of time thinking about how to compete with AEW, I really don't ... I think the deal with TNA was just another example of them doing the right things, so that they don't end up in another MLW-type lawsuit."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.