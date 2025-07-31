AEW Collision Results 7/31 - TNT Championship Up For Grabs, Forbidden Door Eliminator Tournament Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Collision" on July 31, 2025, coming to you live from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois on a special Thursday night episode!

Following his successful defending his title against Lee Moriarty during last week's edition of "Collision", Dustin Rhodes will be putting his TNT Championship on the line once again as he defends against Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family. Fletcher and Rhodes previously met in the TNT Championship Four-Way Match at AEW All In on July 12 that also involved Daniel Garcia and Rhodes' Sons Of Texas tag team partner Sammy Guevara, with Rhodes winning the vacant title after Adam Cole was forced to vacate the title.

The Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament continues tonight, as Bandido and Brody King collide with The Gates Of Agony's Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in a quarterfinals match while Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR square off with The Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a semifinals match. As The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners during last night's edition of "AEW Dynamite" in a quarterfinals match to advance to the semifinals, FTR defeated JetSpeed in a quarterfinals match and The Bang Bang Gang defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in another quarterfinals match to both advance themselves.

Willow Nightingale will be returning to action as she goes one-on-one with Triangle Of Madness' Thekla. Not only have tensions between the two women risen over the course of the past few weeks, but they previously met each other in the ring on the July 16 edition of "Dynamite" when Thekla defeated Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Kris Statlander in a $100,000 Four-Way Match.

Additionally, Statlander herself will be in competition for the first time since competing in the aforementioned $100,000 Four-Way Match as she collides with an opponent who has yet to be named.