Dave Meltzer Details Upcoming Slate Of Documentaries On WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

It's been one week since the industry lost it's greatest titan in Hulk Hogan. As the community continues to pay tribute, new information has been revealed on upcoming documentaries set to air, summarizing the 12-time World Champion who gave rise to the red and yellow movement that defined Americana and the sport itself.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, three documentaries are currently in the works. WWE and FOX are behind these three at the moment, with WWE's premiering on Netflix in the near future, and two on FOX. One of the presentations from FOX network, "The Life of Hulk Hogan," is available now through the FOX Nation streaming service with interviews from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and 13-time World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy. The other FOX produced production will air on Tuesday, August 12, on prime time, and then released on Hulu the next day. Meltzer noted there may be others in the works.

Regarding the movie "Killing Gawker," which was supposed to be produced by Hollywood's most esteemed actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, it has been scrapped. Meltzer confirmed with TMZ that the idea to pull this film was made prior to Hogan's death, with the entertainment organization reporting from sources close to the situation, "Artists Equity isn't moving forward with the project, which hasn't been in development for some time...We're told the decision was made a while ago — long before Hulk's passing — so, the two aren't related to it whatsoever. It's unclear why they decided to pull the plug on the film." "Killing Gawker" was going to showcase an in-depth look at the trial that defined a very pivotal point between celebrities' privacy rights and the media's rights to publish anything on a celebrity with or without their consent. Hogan sued Gawker, a pop culture website, that published a leaked sex tape of Hogan. The lawsuit was filed in 2013, with Hogan awarded $140 million in 2016. Gawker ended up going bankrupt and settling with the Hall of Famer for $31 million.