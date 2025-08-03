Former WWE Talent Colby Corino Undergoes Major Surgery

The "Prince of Old School" Colby Corino, a talent who made a few guest appearances in WWE, recently underwent major emergency surgery and he let fans know about it on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. In a series of posts, alongside a selfie from a hospital bed wearing a neck brace, Corino addressed his fans and his future in the ring.

In his first post alongside the photo, Corino said he went to the hospital on Thursday and was told he needed emergency surgery on his neck and back, something he said he never thought would ever happen. He told fans he was "processing everything" but would be okay. Corino said he was unsure if he'll be in a wrestling ring again anytime soon, but just wanted to be able to pick up his son again.

"I'm not looking forward to this long road of recovery, but I pray that my family and I make it through it," Corino posted, then asked fans to respect his and his family's privacy. He said he appreciated everyone who had reached out to him. Corino didn't say in his recent posts what led up to the surgery, but posted on July 31 that he "could probably use" any luck, karma, or prayers from fans.

Corina currently works for the NWA and is a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in a few matches for WWE in 2020, including during a Raw Underground match that summer in a losing effort to Erik of the Viking Raiders. He also appeared on an episode of "205 Live" in a loss to Mansoor.