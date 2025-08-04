Dominik Mysterio Cheats To Retain WWE IC Title 20 Years After SummerSlam Custody Match

Dominik Mysterio retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship over AJ Styles during SummerSlam.

On the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed bout between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero, in a ladder match for his custody, "Dirty Dom" and the "Phenomenal One" included several callbacks to Guerrero starting before the bell had even rung.

Styles entered alongside his son in a low-rider, hearkening back to "Latino Heat" with his ring gear as well. During the bout, Mysterio attempted to play the classic steel chair ruse, distracting the referee before banging the chair on the canvas, dropping to the mat to accuse Styles of hitting him with it. However, Styles counteracted the play by wrapping the chair around his own neck and dropping to the floor.

With the referee confused, the match continued and Styles sought to press his advantage. He almost had the champion tapped out, but moments before the Calf Crusher had been cinched in, Mysterio was shown to have loosened his own boot.

The loosened boot came off during the submission, saving Mysterio as Styles discarded the boot and went to follow up. Mysterio avoided Styles, with his challenger almost running into the referee. Mysterio then struck Styles with the boot while the referee was obscured, following up with a frog splash for the winning pinfall.